Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Uniti Group worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.87%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNIT

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.