Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,414 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OPY opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $469.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

