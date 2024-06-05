Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,780 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 160,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

