Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Boosted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,916,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFIV stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

