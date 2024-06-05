Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

