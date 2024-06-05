Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.