Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Dollar Tree Price Performance
NASDAQ DLTR opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.