Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.55.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

