Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.330-3.390 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.33-3.39 EPS.

Shares of DCI opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

