Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

DUK stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

