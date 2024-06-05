eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $402,109.80 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.