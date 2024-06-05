Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 22.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $235.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $236.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

