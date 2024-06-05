Edward Harris Fenster Sells 9,248 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00.

RUN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.65. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

