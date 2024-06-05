El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.16% of El Pollo Loco worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,673 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 122.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.45. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

