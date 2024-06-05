Elizabeth Crowley Sells 38,597 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

