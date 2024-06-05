Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ERJ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Up 2.0 %

Embraer stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

