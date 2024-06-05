Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 10,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 215,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter worth $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 80.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

