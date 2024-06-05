Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$815.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

