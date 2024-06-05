Equatorial Energia S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
Equatorial Energia stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Equatorial Energia has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
