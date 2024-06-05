Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,610,000 after buying an additional 66,909 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Equinix by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $764.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $762.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

