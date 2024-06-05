Estienne De Klerk Buys 41,600 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Estienne De Klerk purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$99,840.00 ($67,006.71).
Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.
About Growthpoint Properties Australia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Growthpoint Properties Australia
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.