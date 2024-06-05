Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Lisa L. Troe Sells 2,820 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $644,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

