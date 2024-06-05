F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $377,842.50 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of F5 stock opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
