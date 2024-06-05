F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $377,842.50 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.