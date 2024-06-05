Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 105,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 52,607 call options.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of FFIE opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.