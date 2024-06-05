Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $54,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

