Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $61.67. 7,624,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,879,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

Get Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.