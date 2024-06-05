Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 75,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 13,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

