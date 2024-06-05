Financial Analysis: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 217.31%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $43.99 million 32.73 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.64 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.66 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.62

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -677.69% -32.58% -26.97% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -91.29% -60.83% -50.73%

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

