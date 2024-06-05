Financial Comparison: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) & Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Butler National and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butler National and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $75.18 million 0.91 $4.52 million $0.10 8.60 Falcon’s Beyond Global $18.24 million 75.26 -$47.60 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 9.86% 16.05% 6.74% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Butler National beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for weapon control systems that are used on aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment engages in the management of Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas. This segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators, of private, commercial, regional, business and government aircraft. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales. It also develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail; and engages in animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, and gaming, as well as ride and technology sales. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates resort hotels, theme parks, attractions, retail, dining, and location-based entertainment venues; and operates an online gift shop. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

