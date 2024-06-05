Financial Survey: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) versus DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get CV alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CV and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 2 0 2.40

DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than CV.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

CV has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CV and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $23.58 million N/A -$15.96 million N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.65 $86.34 million $0.36 23.47

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Profitability

This table compares CV and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 7.86% 5.20% 2.64%

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats CV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.