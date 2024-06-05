First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.56

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as low as $10.28. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.34.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

About First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

