First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.56

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as low as $10.28. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.34.
First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
Featured Articles
