First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Reduced by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FR opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.