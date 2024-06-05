First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) vs. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Financial Survey

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 20.15% 10.21% 1.21% Truist Financial -4.28% 9.15% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $999.49 million 1.86 $223.79 million $3.47 9.14 Truist Financial $22.92 billion 2.14 -$1.09 billion ($1.32) -27.77

This table compares First Merchants and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Merchants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Truist Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Merchants pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out -157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Merchants and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truist Financial 0 7 10 0 2.59

First Merchants presently has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.80%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Summary

First Merchants beats Truist Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

