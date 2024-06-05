Florian Baumgartner Sells 4,035 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $290,463.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on CMPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.