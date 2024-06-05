Francis Cano Sells 3,615 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVAX

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.