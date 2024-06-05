Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $396.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.76 and a 200-day moving average of $452.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

