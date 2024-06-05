Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

