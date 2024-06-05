Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $318.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $24,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Genesco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

