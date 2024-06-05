Gina Clark Sells 1,874 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gina Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of Cencora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51.

Cencora Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01.

Cencora (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

