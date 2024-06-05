Gina Clark Sells 1,874 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gina Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of Cencora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51.

Shares of COR stock opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

