GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citic Securities

Analysts at Citic Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of GTLB opened at $44.75 on Monday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

