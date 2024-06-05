Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $296.54

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.54 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.92). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 306 ($3.92), with a volume of 35,428 shares trading hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of £87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.91.
Global Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,125.00%.
Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
