Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $296.54

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.54 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.92). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 306 ($3.92), with a volume of 35,428 shares trading hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.91.

Global Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,125.00%.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

