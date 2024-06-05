Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.21.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 525,594 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

