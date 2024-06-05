Greg B. Hall Sells 5,880 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AEP opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

