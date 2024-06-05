Guess? (NYSE:GES) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GES. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

GES stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Guess? by 79.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 152,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Guess? by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

