H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $86.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 88.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUL opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

