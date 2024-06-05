Head to Head Review: Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) & The Competition

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Atmus Filtration Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors 535 2764 3483 118 2.46

Profitability

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61% Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors -293.43% -0.13% -5.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion $171.30 million 14.53 Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors $5.55 billion $139.70 million 6.23

Atmus Filtration Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies. Atmus Filtration Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

