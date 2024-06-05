HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

