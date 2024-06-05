Heather Ledbetter Prichard Sells 188,886 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUMA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 232.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

