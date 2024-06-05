Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $30.35 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $9,625,201,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after buying an additional 5,762,902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,912,000 after buying an additional 5,150,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,152,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,190 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,928,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $433.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.01 and its 200-day moving average is $401.76.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,521 shares of company stock worth $19,746,476. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

