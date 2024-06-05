Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 3,475,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,742,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,224 shares of company stock worth $10,965,174. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,083.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.