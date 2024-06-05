Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $524,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

